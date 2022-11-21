Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Director Acquires $149,999.10 in Stock

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) Director Hany Massarany acquired 130,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $149,999.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 137,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,624.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:BDSX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.30. 98,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,403. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.14. Biodesix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 million. Biodesix had a negative return on equity of 723.65% and a negative net margin of 162.97%. Research analysts expect that Biodesix, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDSX. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Biodesix during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Biodesix during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Biodesix during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Biodesix by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 59,660 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $480,000. 53.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

