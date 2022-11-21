Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Position Raised by Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 476.2% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 87.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Biogen from $183.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $299.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.75.

Biogen Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $304.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,247. The company has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $258.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.60. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $305.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In related news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.