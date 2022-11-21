Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,344 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

BATS:JPST remained flat at $50.15 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,850,425 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.12.

