Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $48.14. 1,553,272 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.78.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.