Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.95.

Shares of XOM traded down $4.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.88. The stock had a trading volume of 393,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,165,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.