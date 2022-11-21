Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $143.96. 85,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,120,884. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.00.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

