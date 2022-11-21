Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Has $420,000 Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 135.0% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD traded up $2.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $315.30. 79,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,264,779. The firm has a market cap of $322.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $286.40 and its 200 day moving average is $292.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Home Depot to $334.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.29.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

