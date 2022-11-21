Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Has $775,000 Stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,937 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $521,000. KerberRose Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 251,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 8,573 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Trading Down 4.5 %

FENY stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.00. 10,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,188. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.93. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $25.98.

