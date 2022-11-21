Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Purchases 45 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 16.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,247,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $14,541,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.0% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $6.82 on Monday, hitting $407.44. The stock had a trading volume of 19,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,755. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $122.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $373.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.81. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $446.76.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.59%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,413,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,019 shares of company stock worth $5,516,276. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.05.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

