Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Purchases 57 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $395.72. 68,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,396,343. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $379.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $393.21.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.