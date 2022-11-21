Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,028 Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 308,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,330,000 after purchasing an additional 10,346 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 209,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after purchasing an additional 42,504 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 494.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 142,773 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 163,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 34,512 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of FMAT stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,213. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.03 and a 200 day moving average of $42.94. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $37.43 and a 12-month high of $51.43.

