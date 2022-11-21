BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Tops 1-Day Volume of $50.22 Million (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 21st. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for $15,793.48 or 0.99956302 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $12.62 billion and $50.22 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010883 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00006707 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038971 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00040904 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006308 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00021296 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00229236 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003892 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,080,750 coins and its circulating supply is 798,751 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,080,750 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 16,227.69126577 USD and is down -2.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $51,458,651.88 traded over the last 24 hours.

