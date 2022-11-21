Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Market Capitalization Tops $1.97 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $1.97 billion and $322.56 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $102.61 or 0.00642853 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15,971.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00234017 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00056957 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000720 BTC.
Bitcoin Cash Profile
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,235,294 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading
