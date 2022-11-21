BitTorrent Tops 1-Day Volume of $169,132.23 (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. BitTorrent has a market cap of $608.03 million and $169,132.23 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitTorrent has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
About BitTorrent
BitTorrent’s launch date was January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com/btt. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling BitTorrent
