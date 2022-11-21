Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Shares Down 8.2%

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) was down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.87 and last traded at $12.87. Approximately 13,460 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,180,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.02.

Several analysts have issued reports on BLNK shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Blink Charging to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Blink Charging to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blink Charging has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

The company has a market cap of $656.67 million, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 3.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average is $17.74.

In related news, General Counsel Aviv Hillo sold 10,000 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $184,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 105,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,729.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Blink Charging news, General Counsel Aviv Hillo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $184,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 105,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,729.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Board Member Mahidhar Reddy sold 10,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $258,370.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,015.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,630 shares of company stock worth $918,284 in the last 90 days. 16.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,177,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,585,000 after purchasing an additional 282,801 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 17,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 25,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

