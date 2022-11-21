Block (NYSE:SQ) Given New $130.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at DA Davidson to $130.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 111.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SQ. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Block from $175.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Block from $110.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Block from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Block from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.70.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded down $4.40 on Monday, hitting $61.42. 295,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,582,939. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.59 and its 200 day moving average is $69.71. The company has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a PE ratio of -65.84 and a beta of 2.37. Block has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $224.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Block will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $2,218,137.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 428,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,858,701.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $220,897.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,909,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $2,218,137.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428,058 shares in the company, valued at $30,858,701.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 381,967 shares of company stock valued at $23,479,126 in the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Block by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 833,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,604,000 after acquiring an additional 43,352 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Block by 0.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC grew its stake in Block by 692.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Block by 58.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 235,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 86,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Block by 29.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

