Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Buys 100 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.00.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 1.8 %

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $178.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.46. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $137.54 and a 1 year high of $213.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

