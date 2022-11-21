Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC lessened its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 90.1% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 27,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.2% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.6% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW stock opened at $226.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.25. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 59.82%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

