Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Has $343,000 Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 555.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 540.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.86.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

CF Industries Price Performance

In other CF Industries news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 20,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $2,348,177.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,902.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at $35,572,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 166,484 shares of company stock valued at $18,431,301. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries stock opened at $102.00 on Monday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $57.25 and a one year high of $119.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 10.50%.

CF Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

