Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Has $562,000 Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC reduced its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $31.71 on Monday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $42.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.54.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

