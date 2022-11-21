Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Has $862,000 Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Capital International Investors grew its position in AbbVie by 162.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,993,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882,699 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206,711 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768,579 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 37.6% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,414,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,630,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,014,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $155.50 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.01 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $275.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.32.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More

