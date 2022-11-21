Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Invests $999,000 in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,527,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16,124.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 260,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,611,000 after purchasing an additional 258,629 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,938,000 after purchasing an additional 118,584 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,076,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,143,000 after purchasing an additional 101,062 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 43,156 shares during the period.

Shares of SLQD opened at $47.79 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $51.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%.

