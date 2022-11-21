Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Raises Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC increased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,944,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239,151 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 180.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,254,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,375,000 after buying an additional 2,736,149 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 43.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,585,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,086 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in American Tower by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,253,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,339,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,982,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,068,764,000 after acquiring an additional 824,408 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

Shares of AMT opened at $217.90 on Monday. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $294.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower to $279.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.47.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

