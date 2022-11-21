Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC decreased its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RY. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 40.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.81.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $99.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $137.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $83.63 and a 1-year high of $119.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.94 and a 200-day moving average of $96.19.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 26.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 42.68%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.