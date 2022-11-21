Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Sells 88,825 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 88,825 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.7% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 11.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 14.8% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.5% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $108.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.58. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $177.66. The company has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 93.94, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

APTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Aptiv to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $586,320.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 599,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,713,999.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,930. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

Featured Articles

