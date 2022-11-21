Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 16,835,703 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 6,346.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,100,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,835,703 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 9.7% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC owned 2.80% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 310.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 31,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 24,060 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 246,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 48,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 19,675 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.60 on Monday, reaching $49.65. The company had a trading volume of 78,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,330,549. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.57. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $62.72.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

