BMO Capital Markets Raises Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target to C$10.50

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CHE.UN. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.25 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Trading Up 1.6 %

TSE:CHE.UN traded up C$0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$9.06. The company had a trading volume of 538,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,239. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of -4.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.01. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$6.65 and a 52 week high of C$9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.24, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

