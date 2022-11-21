BNB Price Down 6.5% Over Last Week (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 21st. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $259.42 or 0.01610364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion and approximately $971.12 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.
BNB Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,972,746 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 159,972,874.80079573 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 261.81176566 USD and is down -4.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1140 active market(s) with $912,536,702.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
