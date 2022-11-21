BNB Tops 24-Hour Volume of $989.17 Million (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. BNB has a market cap of $40.99 billion and approximately $989.17 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $256.26 or 0.01617157 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar.

About BNB

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,972,662 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 159,972,874.80079573 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 261.81176566 USD and is down -4.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1140 active market(s) with $912,536,702.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

