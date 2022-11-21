BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 975,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,612 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $201,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,146,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,260,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 341,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,502,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 39,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,181,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $223.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,333. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $192.88 and a 52-week high of $315.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.45.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

