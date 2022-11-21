Bondly Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $73,378.33 (BONDLY)

Bondly (BONDLY) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 21st. In the last week, Bondly has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Bondly has a total market capitalization of $6.06 million and approximately $73,378.33 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bondly coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,387.31 or 0.08860609 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00474015 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,552.53 or 0.29076499 BTC.

About Bondly

Bondly’s launch date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,759 coins. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance. The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com.

Bondly Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bondly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

