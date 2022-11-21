Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) PT Lowered to C$40.00

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

BRLXF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Boralex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Boralex from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Boralex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Boralex Stock Down 6.9 %

OTCMKTS:BRLXF traded down $2.02 on Monday, reaching $27.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222. Boralex has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $39.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.88.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

