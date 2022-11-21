BOX (NYSE:BOX) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded BOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on BOX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup started coverage on BOX in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on BOX in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.78.

BOX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BOX traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.26. 37,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,162. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.22. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -108.69 and a beta of 1.16. BOX has a twelve month low of $22.31 and a twelve month high of $33.04.

Insider Transactions at BOX

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.77 million. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $365,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,329,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,347,204.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,720 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOX

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the second quarter worth $39,518,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 14.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in BOX by 616.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,133,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,947,000 after purchasing an additional 975,613 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in BOX in the first quarter valued at $1,115,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in BOX by 39.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 170,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 48,200 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Further Reading

