Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,268,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,050 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises about 1.3% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Citigroup worth $150,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of C. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,688,000 after buying an additional 3,697,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,824,000 after buying an additional 4,702,380 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Citigroup by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,306,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,982,545,000 after buying an additional 1,244,093 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,371 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.44. The stock had a trading volume of 127,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,815,586. The firm has a market cap of $93.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.33.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.