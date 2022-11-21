Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $107.36 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,087,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,251 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for about 0.9% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Philip Morris International worth $107,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,882,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6,105.0% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 563,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,461,000 after buying an additional 554,520 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $1,134,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,424,296. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.14 and a 200-day moving average of $96.00. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $150.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

