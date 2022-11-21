Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $173.44 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,252,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418,875 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 1.5% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $173,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $1,672,455,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.0% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,771,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $859,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367,193 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,329,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,851 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 213.7% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,625,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 54.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,424,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $396,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,959 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.17. 62,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,410,155. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $166.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.00. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $81.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 296,111 shares of company stock worth $21,582,900. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

