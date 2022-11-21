Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 16,869 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16,869 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $56,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.50.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE GD traded up $1.00 on Monday, hitting $249.22. 4,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,611. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $235.26 and a 200 day moving average of $228.60. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $188.64 and a twelve month high of $254.99. The company has a market capitalization of $68.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.