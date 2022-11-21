Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 56,021 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,058,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 56,021 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $60,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NI. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 428.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.43.

Shares of NI traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.45. 17,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,694,619. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.53. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $32.58.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

