Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 56,712 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 933,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,712 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $42,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Exelon by 62,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Exelon by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.69. 26,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,223,762. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.62. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

