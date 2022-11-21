Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BDN. Truist Financial raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of NYSE BDN opened at $6.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $14.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.73%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 447.06%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

