Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2022

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDNGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BDN. Truist Financial raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BDN opened at $6.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $14.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.59.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.73%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 447.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brandywine Realty Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.