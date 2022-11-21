Breakline Capital LLC Buys New Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,471 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000. Micron Technology comprises about 1.7% of Breakline Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,049,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,418 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,921,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,551,295,000 after purchasing an additional 646,950 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Micron Technology by 28.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,750,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894,757 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 28.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,585,436,000 after buying an additional 7,380,205 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,812,421,000 after buying an additional 1,315,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

MU stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.17. 369,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,684,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.45 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.31 and a 200-day moving average of $59.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.95%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.97.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

