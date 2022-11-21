Breakline Capital LLC Takes $2.78 Million Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Breakline Capital LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 88,376 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,781,000. STMicroelectronics accounts for approximately 3.2% of Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STM. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 6.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,170 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth $466,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth $39,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 4.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,160 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 8.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,618 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale set a €71.00 ($73.20) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from €48.00 ($49.48) to €45.00 ($46.39) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of STM traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.73. The company had a trading volume of 64,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,999,005. The firm has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.75 and a 200-day moving average of $35.12. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $52.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.42%.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

