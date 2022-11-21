BrightView (NYSE:BV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $14.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.95% from the company’s current price.

BrightView Stock Performance

Shares of BrightView stock opened at $7.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. BrightView has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $15.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.64 million, a PE ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Get BrightView alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BV. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its position in BrightView by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 95,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BrightView by 6.0% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in BrightView by 89.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BrightView by 5.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in BrightView by 8.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.