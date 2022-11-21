Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,553 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 70.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 53.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $516.72. 29,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,366,911. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $472.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $509.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $209.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.13.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

