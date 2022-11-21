Brokerages Set i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) PT at $31.50

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.50.
Several research firms have issued reports on IIIV. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.
i3 Verticals Stock Down 6.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $22.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.41. The company has a market capitalization of $739.26 million, a PE ratio of -30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.30. i3 Verticals has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $30.26.
i3 Verticals Company Profile
i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.
