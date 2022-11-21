Brokerages Set i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) PT at $31.50

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on IIIV. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

i3 Verticals Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $22.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.41. The company has a market capitalization of $739.26 million, a PE ratio of -30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.30. i3 Verticals has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $30.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,628,000 after acquiring an additional 68,539 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 27.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,349,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,591,000 after buying an additional 291,836 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 12.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,292,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,894,000 after buying an additional 138,952 shares in the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 674,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,877,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 12.5% in the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 650,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,026,000 after acquiring an additional 72,229 shares during the period. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

