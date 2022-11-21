Brokerages Set L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Target Price at $372.89

Shares of L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $372.89.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on L’Oréal from €400.00 ($412.37) to €380.00 ($391.75) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on L’Oréal from €385.00 ($396.91) to €365.00 ($376.29) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded L’Oréal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of L’Oréal from €347.00 ($357.73) to €314.00 ($323.71) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of L’Oréal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

L’Oréal Stock Down 0.2 %

LRLCY stock opened at $71.85 on Monday. L’Oréal has a 12 month low of $58.38 and a 12 month high of $97.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.96.

About L’Oréal

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

