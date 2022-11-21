Brokerages Set PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Price Target at $83.20

Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.20.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PJT Partners to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PJT Partners

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $76.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.77. PJT Partners has a 52 week low of $54.48 and a 52 week high of $82.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.57.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $266.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.00 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 9.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.77%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

