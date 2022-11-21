BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) Downgraded by Cowen

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of BuzzFeed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of BuzzFeed to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of BZFD stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. BuzzFeed has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $14.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BuzzFeed in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BuzzFeed in the first quarter worth about $304,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BuzzFeed in the first quarter worth about $31,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed in the first quarter worth approximately $1,636,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BuzzFeed by 20.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,206,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,604,000 after purchasing an additional 376,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

