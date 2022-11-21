Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.25-$6.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.97. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Cabot stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.44. 487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,166. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Cabot has a 1 year low of $50.96 and a 1 year high of $78.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cabot in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Cabot from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Cabot in the third quarter valued at about $288,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the third quarter worth about $1,291,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 23.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 53.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,807,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,477,000 after purchasing an additional 9,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

