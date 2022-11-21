Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) Shares Purchased by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,160 shares during the quarter. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF accounts for 3.0% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $11,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC lifted its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 9,911.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 589,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 583,804 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 718.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 556,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,594,000 after buying an additional 488,903 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 5,976.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 382,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,466,000 after buying an additional 376,512 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 350,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,048,000 after buying an additional 110,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 842.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 263,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after buying an additional 235,273 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SYLD traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $61.60. 11,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,126. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.60. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $67.30.

